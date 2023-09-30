0 || 7

A new study shows that practising yoga for 8 weeks may help alleviate rheumatoid arthritis symptoms

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 30, 2023

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder that causes joint inflammation and pain

While there is no cure for it, early treatment and support could help reduce the symptoms

Photo Credit: File photo/PTI

Asanas, pranayama, dhyana (meditation) and relaxation techniques help ease RA symptoms

The study aims to provide a better understanding of how yoga helps RA patients

It examines the impact beyond symptomatic relief and explains how how yoga affects the immune system

 Yoga also helps with stress management, which has an impact on RA symptoms

Apart from yoga, nutrition and personal lifestyle management play a role

