A new study shows that practising yoga for 8 weeks may help alleviate rheumatoid arthritis symptoms
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 30, 2023
Mint Lounge
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder that causes joint inflammation and pain
While there is no cure for it, early treatment and support could help reduce the symptoms
Photo Credit: File photo/PTI
Asanas, pranayama, dhyana (meditation) and relaxation techniques help ease RA symptoms
The study aims to provide a better understanding of how yoga helps RA patients
It examines the impact beyond symptomatic relief and explains how how yoga affects the immune system
Yoga also helps with stress management, which has an impact on RA symptoms
Apart from yoga, nutrition and personal lifestyle management play a role
