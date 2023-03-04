0 || 9
The long-awaited Women’s Premier League starts today in Navi Mumbai and runs till 26 March
Photo Credit: PTI
Team Lounge
Published Mar 04, 2023
Mint Lounge
The first game is at 7.30pm on 4 March when Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jeeteshvaishya
The other teams in the 5-team league are Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz
Photo Credit: PTI
Smriti Mandhana, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore, was the most expensive player, at ₹3.4 crore
Photo Credit: AFP
Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the T20 Women's World Cup semis, commands Mumbai Indians
Photo Credit: AFP
Meg Lanning, the record-setting Australian skipper, leads Delhi Capitals
Photo Credit: AFP
Ashleigh Gardner, the Australian all-rounder and the second most expensive player in the tournament, plays for Gujarat Giants
Photo Credit: AFP
Deepti Sharma, who plays for UP Warriorz, is one of the best all-rounders in the world
Photo Credit: AP
WPL, to be sponsored by the Tata Group for five years, has netted BCCI ₹951 crore in media rights with the 5 franchises sold for ₹4,669.99 crore
Photo Credit: HT Photo
WPL is a big leap ahead for women’ cricket in India, which has been on the upswing for the past decade
Photo Credit: PTI