0 || 9

The long-awaited Women’s Premier League starts today in Navi Mumbai and runs till 26 March 

Photo Credit: PTI

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 04, 2023

Mint Lounge

The first game is at 7.30pm on 4 March when Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium 

1 || 9

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jeeteshvaishya

The other teams in the 5-team league are Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz

2 || 9

Photo Credit: PTI

Smriti Mandhana, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore, was the most expensive player, at 3.4 crore

3 || 9

Photo Credit: AFP

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the T20 Women's World Cup semis, commands Mumbai Indians

4 || 9

Photo Credit: AFP

Meg Lanning, the record-setting Australian skipper, leads Delhi Capitals 

5 || 9

Photo Credit: AFP

Ashleigh Gardner, the Australian all-rounder and the second most expensive player in the tournament, plays for Gujarat Giants

6 || 9

Photo Credit: AFP

Deepti Sharma, who plays for UP Warriorz, is one of the best all-rounders in the world

7 || 9

Photo Credit: AP

WPL, to be sponsored by the Tata Group for five years, has netted BCCI 951 crore in media rights with the 5 franchises sold for 4,669.99 crore

8 || 9

Photo Credit: HT Photo

WPL is a big leap ahead for women’ cricket in India, which has been on the upswing for the past decade

9 || 9

Photo Credit: PTI

