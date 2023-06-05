0 || 7
Reading about the world around us is a great way to learn more about it and helping to preserve it
Books can provide a wider view of the natural world and the different habitats across India
Here are five books that serve as a great introduction to ecology, environment and habitat loss in India
Environmental storyteller Arati Kumar-Rao travels across the coutnry to report on the threats to India's varied landscapes
Pranay Lal's acclaimed Indica is a great way to learn about the natural history of the country
At the Feet of Living Things, with essays by various field researchers and conservationists, lays out the most pressing issues
The Living Air by Asheesh Pittie is a lyrical introduction to birdwatching
Indian Mammals: A Field Guide by Vivek Menon is a detailed book on wildlife in Indian forests
