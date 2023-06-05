0 || 7

Reading about the world around us is a great way to learn more about it and helping to preserve it

Books can provide a wider view of the natural world and the different habitats across India

Here are five books that serve as a great introduction to ecology, environment and habitat loss in India

Environmental storyteller Arati Kumar-Rao travels across the coutnry to report on the threats to India's varied landscapes

Pranay Lal's acclaimed Indica is a great way to learn about the natural history of the country

At the Feet of Living Things, with essays by various field researchers and conservationists, lays out the most pressing issues

The Living Air by Asheesh Pittie is a lyrical introduction to birdwatching 

Indian Mammals: A Field Guide by Vivek Menon is a detailed book on wildlife in Indian forests

