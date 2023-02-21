0 || 7
Women respond to training programs depending the stage of the menstrual cycle. Some tips to help you exercise
Published Feb 21, 2023
Women should build a training program that supports and maximizes what's happening in their bodies
The first three days are the most uncomfortable and so the right nutrition is especially important
Foods rich in iron, such as lean beef, turkey, beans and spinach should be consumed during this period
From days 4-16, energy levels peak and you can exercise longer
During ovulation, days 14-16, stamina, energy, muscle recovery, and strength are at a high, and you can reach new heights in the gym
Energy levels are lower from day 16-28, so it's best to switch to a slower-paced program
Nutritious food is essential throughout as it increases energy and helps manage moods
