0 || 7

Women respond to training programs depending the stage of the menstrual cycle. Some tips to help you exercise

Photo Credit: iStock

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

Women should build a training program that supports and maximizes what's happening in their bodies

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The first three days are the most uncomfortable and so the right nutrition is especially important

2 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods rich in iron, such as lean beef, turkey, beans and spinach should be consumed during this period

3 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

From days 4-16, energy levels peak and you can exercise longer

4 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

During ovulation, days 14-16, stamina, energy, muscle recovery, and strength are at a high, and you can reach new heights in the gym

5 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Energy levels are lower from day 16-28, so it's best to switch to a slower-paced program

6 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritious food is essential throughout as it increases energy and helps manage moods

7 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

 Click here