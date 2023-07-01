0 || 7
Balancing work and pet parenting can be a challenge but you can successfully navigate both realms
Animals thrive on structure, so create a schedule that aligns with your work hours. Set specific times for feeding, exercise, playtime, bathroom breaks
Before and after work, take them for walks, runs or engage in play to get their muscles moving
Invest in interactive toys or treat-dispensing devices that keep your pet engaged in your absence
Explore the use of pet monitoring systems, like cameras, to check in remotely on your furry friend
Ask about pet-friendly policies or pet-friendly co-working spaces if your place of employment permits
Spend a few minutes each day working on obedience training, tricks or fun agility exercises
If you work from home, create a pet-friendly spot in your workspace
