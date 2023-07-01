0 || 7

Balancing work and pet parenting can be a challenge but you can successfully navigate both realms

Animals thrive on structure, so create a schedule that aligns with your work hours. Set specific times for feeding, exercise, playtime, bathroom breaks

Before and after work, take them for walks, runs or engage in play to get their muscles moving

Invest in interactive toys or treat-dispensing devices that keep your pet engaged in your absence

Explore the use of pet monitoring systems, like cameras, to check in remotely on your furry friend

Ask about pet-friendly policies or pet-friendly co-working spaces if your place of employment permits

Spend a few minutes each day working on obedience training, tricks or fun agility exercises

If you work from home, create a pet-friendly spot in your workspace 

