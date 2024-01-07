0 || 7
Turkiye is on everyone's bucket list but few know it is also a winter sports paradise with world-class ski resorts
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Turkiye Tourism Board
Published Jan 07, 2024
Nestled in the Köroğlu Mountains, close to Istanbul and Ankara, Kartalkaya is perfect for snowboarders
Situated on the shore of Lake Sapanca, the ski town of Kartepe has orchards and forests and off-slopes that suit skiers of all levels
Mount Erciyes (3,916 m), an extinct volcano, is the highest point in Turkiye and a premier destination for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts
Uludağ is easily accessible from Istanbul and Bursa and offers restaurants, cafés and bars and a vibrant nightlife as well
Palandöken Ski Centre is known for its snow quality and long tracks with challenging slopes, expansive trails light powder snow
Turkiye's breathtaking mountain ranges make it a good spot for both amateur and expert sportspersons
Apart from skiing, Turkiye is also known for art, fashion and food
