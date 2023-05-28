0 || 7

With extensive wine lists and dedicated cellars, these restaurants that live up to our grape expectations

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published May 28, 2023

Mint Lounge

Lupa, Bengaluru Each of the 51 wines on offer has a set of savoury and sweet dishes that pair best with them

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Lupa

Trèsind, Mumbai The list of 70 wines is in perfect sync with the plated, multi-course dinner experience

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Enoteca Wine Bar, Noida The 40 international and Indian wines, displayed in floor-to-ceiling glass cabinets, pair well with pasta dishes and mains

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here

KMC*, Mumbai The 30-plus wines at this multi-cuisine resto-bar include premium age-worthy wines and affordable young house wines

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The Wine Company, Gurugram One of the most extensive wine lists in Delhi-NCR with over 40 varieties of red, white, rose and sparkling wines 

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Kala Ghoda Café Wine Bar, Mumbai This 30-seater bar has a list with everything from Indian wines to to sauvignon blancs from Bordeaux

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Nara Thai, Mumbai Balancing a tough act of coupling wines with spicy Thai cuisine, it offers 85 wines

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here