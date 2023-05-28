0 || 7
With extensive wine lists and dedicated cellars, these restaurants that live up to our grape expectations
Lupa, Bengaluru
Each of the 51 wines on offer has a set of savoury and sweet dishes that pair best with them
Trèsind, Mumbai
The list of 70 wines is in perfect sync with the plated, multi-course dinner experience
Enoteca Wine Bar, Noida
The 40 international and Indian wines, displayed in floor-to-ceiling glass cabinets, pair well with pasta dishes and mains
KMC*, Mumbai
The 30-plus wines at this multi-cuisine resto-bar include premium age-worthy wines and affordable young house wines
The Wine Company, Gurugram
One of the most extensive wine lists in Delhi-NCR with over 40 varieties of red, white, rose and sparkling wines
Kala Ghoda Café Wine Bar, Mumbai
This 30-seater bar has a list with everything from Indian wines to to sauvignon blancs from Bordeaux
Nara Thai, Mumbai
Balancing a tough act of coupling wines with spicy Thai cuisine, it offers 85 wines
