Three standout matches on the second day of Wimbledon, starting with Carlos Alcaraz v Jeremy Chardy

Photo Credit: Reuters

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 04, 2023

Mint Lounge

Tennis's new golden boy Carlos Alcaraz of Spain launches his bid for a first Wimbledon title

Photo Credit: Reuters

France's Jeremy Chardy is due to retire after the tournament

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ons Jabeur v Magdalena Frech 

Photo Credit: AP

A crowd favourite, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur gained fans at the Wimbledon final last year, where she lost to Elena Rybakina

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ryan Peniston v Andy Murray

Photo Credit: AP

Peniston and Murray are both Britishers, playing on their home turf

Photo Credit: AFP

Andy Murray is the crowd favourite and is looking to launch his comeback

Photo Credit: AFP

