Three standout matches on the second day of Wimbledon, starting with Carlos Alcaraz v Jeremy Chardy
Photo Credit: Reuters
Team Lounge
Published Jul 04, 2023
Mint Lounge
Tennis's new golden boy Carlos Alcaraz of Spain launches his bid for a first Wimbledon title
Photo Credit: Reuters
France's Jeremy Chardy is due to retire after the tournament
Photo Credit: Reuters
Ons Jabeur v Magdalena Frech
Photo Credit: AP
A crowd favourite, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur gained fans at the Wimbledon final last year, where she lost to Elena Rybakina
Photo Credit: Reuters
Ryan Peniston v Andy Murray
Photo Credit: AP
Peniston and Murray are both Britishers, playing on their home turf
Photo Credit: AFP
Andy Murray is the crowd favourite and is looking to launch his comeback
Photo Credit: AFP