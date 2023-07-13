0 || 7

While the favourites keep winning at Wimbledon, the joy is coming from players creating new memories

Photo Credit: AP

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 13, 2023

American Christopher Eubanks, 27, was the story of the tournament after he beat the popular Stefanos Tsitsipas



Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia’s Roman Safiullin is enjoying a career renaissance and made it to the men's quarter-finals



Photo Credit: AFP

Mirra Andreeva, 16, made it all the way to the round-of-16 with a a cool, tactical game that belies her age



Photo Credit: AP

Ukranian Elina Svitolina is having a great run, just months after returning from maternity leave, defeating Iga Swiatek to reach the semis



Photo Credit: AFP

One of the highlights of the women’s draw was the quarter-final clash between last year’s finalists Ons Jabeur (in photo) and Elena Rybakina



Photo Credit: AFP

After a nervous start, Elena Rybakina has hit top gear this Wimbledon



Photo Credit: File photo/Getty Images

Major players made it to the men's quarter-finals, including Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic



Photo Credit: Reuters

