While the favourites keep winning at Wimbledon, the joy is coming from players creating new memories
Photo Credit: AP
Team Lounge
Published Jul 13, 2023
Mint Lounge
American Christopher Eubanks, 27, was the story of the tournament after he beat the popular Stefanos Tsitsipas
Photo Credit: Reuters
Russia’s Roman Safiullin is enjoying a career renaissance and made it to the men's quarter-finals
Photo Credit: AFP
Mirra Andreeva, 16, made it all the way to the round-of-16 with a a cool, tactical game that belies her age
Photo Credit: AP
Ukranian Elina Svitolina is having a great run, just months after returning from maternity leave, defeating Iga Swiatek to reach the semis
Photo Credit: AFP
One of the highlights of the women’s draw was the quarter-final clash between last year’s finalists Ons Jabeur (in photo) and Elena Rybakina
Photo Credit: AFP
After a nervous start, Elena Rybakina has hit top gear this Wimbledon
Photo Credit: File photo/Getty Images
Major players made it to the men's quarter-finals, including Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic
Photo Credit: Reuters