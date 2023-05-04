0 || 7

Your pet's daily routine needs interactive toys and play that prompt mental stimulation

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published May 04, 2023

Mint Lounge

Pets need to be kept engaged and experience different stimuli to stay mentally alert yet calm

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Puzzles and treat dispensers are a great way to let your pet exercise their minds

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Cat trees are great for mental stimulation if you have multiple cats

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 When you take your dog for a walk, let him or her sniff to catch up on all the news in the neighbourhood

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Hide and seek is another great game for mental stimulation and pet-human bonding

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Chewing helps your pet unwind as it de-stresses dogs

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Heads Up For Tails

Make your pet’s days more interesting with activities that are mentally stimulating

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here