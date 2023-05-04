0 || 7
Your pet's daily routine needs interactive toys and play that prompt mental stimulation
May 04, 2023
Pets need to be kept engaged and experience different stimuli to stay mentally alert yet calm
Puzzles and treat dispensers are a great way to let your pet exercise their minds
Cat trees are great for mental stimulation if you have multiple cats
When you take your dog for a walk, let him or her sniff to catch up on all the news in the neighbourhood
Hide and seek is another great game for mental stimulation and pet-human bonding
Chewing helps your pet unwind as it de-stresses dogs
Photo Credit: Courtesy Heads Up For Tails
Make your pet’s days more interesting with activities that are mentally stimulating
