0 || 7
As inflation stays high, investors keen to diversify assets and safeguard their cash are putting money into whisky
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jun 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
The market for rare bottles of whisky has taken off in the past decade, with annual price increases of 20% on average
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Last year, one 1975 cask of single malt whisky from Scotland’s Ardbeg Distillery was sold for £16 million ( ₹164 crore) to a collector from Asia
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Investing in whisky needs specialised knwoledge and is best done after one has built a balanced, diversified portfolio
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Investment in rare whisky has been more profitable over the past decade compared with high-end cars, fine wines and luxury watches
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Investors can either buy by the bottle or by the cask, but, as with all assets, the key is to pick the right one
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
As with any investment, it is rarity that gives it high value. The main attraction of aged whisky as an investment is that supply is limited
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
For some, whisky has performed and has turned out to be 'liquid gold' though the risks can be high
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo