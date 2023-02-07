0 || 7
Throw your own Shah Rukh festival with these films available on OTT
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
Shah Rukh as Kabir Khan in
Chak De! India
(Amazon Prime)
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Shah Rukh Khan and
Manisha Koirala in Dil Se (Netflix)
Photo Credit: Twitter/@ohbaazigar
Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen with Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in Darr (Amazon Prime)
Photo Credit: Twitter/@RKJanjua
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
(Amazon Prime) is always
a favourite
Photo Credit: HT file photo
Shah Rukh's performance
in Swades (Netflix) was
critically acclaimed
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Shah Rukh played a psychologist
in Dear Zindagi (Netflix),
co-starring Alia Bhatt
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
As in Pathaan, he was paired with Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (Netflix)
Photo Credit: Courtesy Netflix