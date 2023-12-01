0 || 7
POKHAR KE DUNU PAAR (MUBI)
An intimate film by Parth Saurabh, that played the festival circuit and is now streaming
Published Dec 01, 2023
SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix)
The animated adventures of a young bass-player who falls for a bright-haired girl
1
THE ARCHIES (Netflix)
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti recreate the fictional, idyllic world of 1960s Riverdale
2
INCREDIBLE ANIMAL JOURNEYS (Disney + Hotstar)
A treat for natural history lovers; beautifully filmed and narrated by actor Jeremy Renner
3
THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (Netflix)
Mike Birbiglia’s latest stand-up special, performed on Broadway
4
A NEARLY NORMAL FAMILY (Netflix)
A family drama about coming to terms with the aftermath of sexual assault
5
BOTTOMS (Amazon Prime)
A comedy about unpopular high school students who start a “feminist self-defence club”
6
CHITHHA (Disney+ Hotstar)
Siddharth stars in this thriller about chosen families
7