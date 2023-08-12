0 || 7
From teen dramas to workplace comedies, a roundup of the best shows to watch this weekend
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 12, 2023
Mint Lounge
Heartstopper Season 2
A teen drama about family, friendship and learning to be comfortable in one's own skin
1 || 7
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Disney+ Hotstar)
The coziest murder mystery, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, is back
2 || 7
Made in Heaven Season 2 (Amazon Prime)
The new season, comprising seven episodes, is a slow, sad drama
3 || 7
The Hunt for Veerappan (Netflix)
A four-part docuseries on the dreaded bandit of the 1990s and early 2000s
4 || 7
Fisk (Netflix)
Kitty Flanagan's deadpan, acerbic humour lights up this comedy
5 || 7
Heart of Stone (Netflix)
Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
6 || 7
Click here
Strange Planet (Apple TV+)
A show based on Nathan Pyle’s webcomic Strange Planet
7 || 7