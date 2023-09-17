0 || 7

ELEMENTAL (Disney+ Hotstar) The latest animated film from Pixar, directed by Peter Sohn, with music by Thomas Newman

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

A NATION OF KIMCHI (Netflix) Two artists sample the staggering variety of kimchi in South Korea

EL CONDE (Netflix) Pablo Larrain's satire about Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire

GANGS OF OSLO (Netflix) A gritty Norwegian crime thriller and police drama by Ole Endresen

THE MORNING SHOW SEASON 3 (Apple TV+) Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return in this drama about the competitive world of American TV news

THE TRIP (Amazon Prime) Starring Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan, a show is about food and travel in England, Italy, Spain and Greece

GREED (Amazon Prime)  Michael Winterbottom’s dark comedy about a billionaire throwing himself a massive party for his 60th birthday

BAMBAI MERI JAAN (Amazon Prime) The story of the life of gangster Dara Kadri 

