ELEMENTAL (Disney+ Hotstar)
The latest animated film from Pixar, directed by Peter Sohn, with music by Thomas Newman
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 17, 2023
Mint Lounge
A NATION OF KIMCHI (Netflix)
Two artists sample the staggering variety of kimchi in South Korea
EL CONDE (Netflix)
Pablo Larrain's satire about Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire
GANGS OF OSLO (Netflix)
A gritty Norwegian crime thriller and police drama by Ole Endresen
THE MORNING SHOW SEASON 3 (Apple TV+)
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return in this drama about the competitive world of American TV news
THE TRIP (Amazon Prime)
Starring Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan, a show is about food and travel in England, Italy, Spain and Greece
GREED (Amazon Prime)
Michael Winterbottom’s dark comedy about a billionaire throwing himself a massive party for his 60th birthday
BAMBAI MERI JAAN (Amazon Prime)
The story of the life of gangster Dara Kadri
