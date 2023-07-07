0 || 7

Tarla (ZEE5) Starring Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi, it tells the story of chef and businesswoman Tarla Dalal

Published Jul 07, 2023

Adhura (Amazon Prime Video) A suspense-filled horror thriller set in a boarding school

1

Great Expectations (Disney+Hotstar) An adaptation of Dickens' book by Steven Knight with colour-agnostic casting

2

A Love Story (Netflix) A sparse, quiet movie  about love and loss

3

Nobody (Netflix) A fast-paced, action-packed movie, both funny and silly

4

Return to Seoul (MUBI) A brittle film by Davy Chou about a French citizen who travels to Korea to meet her birth parents

5

Lust Stories 2 (Netflix) Don't miss the second segment, 'The Mirror', starring Tilottama Shoma

6

Quizzer Of The Year with Siddhartha Basu (SonyLIV)

7
