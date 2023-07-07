0 || 7
Tarla (ZEE5)
Starring Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi, it tells the story of chef and businesswoman Tarla Dalal
Photo Credit: Twitter/Zee5Global
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
Adhura (Amazon Prime Video)
A suspense-filled horror thriller set in a boarding school
Photo Credit: Twitter/PrimeVideo
Great Expectations (Disney+Hotstar)
An adaptation of Dickens' book by Steven Knight with colour-agnostic casting
A Love Story (Netflix)
A sparse, quiet movie
about love and loss
Nobody (Netflix)
A fast-paced, action-packed movie, both funny and silly
Return to Seoul (MUBI)
A brittle film by Davy Chou about a French citizen who travels to Korea to meet her birth parents
Lust Stories 2 (Netflix)
Don't miss the second segment, 'The Mirror', starring Tilottama Shoma
Quizzer Of The Year with
Siddhartha Basu (SonyLIV)
