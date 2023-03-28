0 || 7
Going on a first date can be exhilarating, nerve-wracking and everything in between. Here's a checklist to get ready
Published Mar 28, 2023
While you may have picked the your outfit and planned the day, have you asked what is it YOU really want?
Self-reflection is key to connecting with your date. Ask yourself these questions to understand yourself
Question 1: What am I looking for? This sets expectations and prevents misunderstandings
Question 2: Am I comfortable in my own skin? Instead of asking 'Will they like me?' switch to 'Will I like them?'
Question 3: What are the boundaries I want to set? Establishing clear boundaries sets expectations between two people
Questions 4: How can I feel safe and have fun? Communicate and ask your date what makes them feel safe
Question 5: What qualities do I value in a partner? Know what matters to you and say it
