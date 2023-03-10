0 || 7

Perimenopause, which precedes menopause, is mild but can have an impact on your body

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

Most women hit menopause at 50; perimenopause starts 4 to 15 years before that

The Mayo Clinic calls it the "menopausal transition" period, and you never know when it will begin

Women need to identify the changes they experience around their menstrual cycle, which could be indicators of perimenopause

These could include stubborn weight gain, inability to sleep, changes or delays in periods, night sweats or mood swings

Resistance training helps slow down the inevitable loss of muscle during perimenopause

Choose foods high in protein and Omega 3s and whole foods over processed ones 

Minimize trigger foods for inflammation like gluten, dairy, caffeine and alcohol

