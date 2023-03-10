0 || 7
Perimenopause, which precedes menopause, is mild but can have an impact on your body
Most women hit menopause at 50; perimenopause starts 4 to 15 years before that
The Mayo Clinic calls it the "menopausal transition" period, and you never know when it will begin
Women need to identify the changes they experience around their menstrual cycle, which could be indicators of perimenopause
These could include stubborn weight gain, inability to sleep, changes or delays in periods, night sweats or mood swings
Resistance training helps slow down the inevitable loss of muscle during perimenopause
Choose foods high in protein and Omega 3s and whole foods over processed ones
Minimize trigger foods for inflammation like gluten, dairy, caffeine and alcohol
