0 || 7
Festive gifting ideas for those who don’t need an excuse to pamper themselves
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
The minimal and sleek Dusty Rose Box Bag from Tanned is made of two kinds of leather
1 || 7
The Bare Bar Diwali Hamper has body oil, body butter, day and night facial oils, facial mist, facial roller, two soaps, lip balm and deodorant
2 || 7
Take a break from festivities and pen down your thoughts in these slim journals for different Indian cities
3 || 7
The Kansa Therapeutic Gift Box contains a wand and Soultree’s Kumkumadi Youthful Radiance Oil
4 || 7
The Ubreathe Mini Lite natural air purifier supplies you with fresh air equal to 20 plants and has an in-built self-watering system
5 || 7
Miniature lookalikes of the brand’s iconic steamer trunks, luggage tags from Nappa Dori with a leather strap
6 || 7
Click here
A stylish set of travel accessories, including a passport cover from thestylesalad.in
7 || 7