Take a boat ride down the canals to learn about Birmingham's links to the Industrial Revolution  

Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar

Published Mar 26, 2023

Drink quirky craft cocktails and eat hearty pub lunches in the refurbished factory buildings

Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar

Visit the Black Country Living Museum and its recreated villages from the early 20th century

Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar

The Library of Birmingham has an awe-inspiring view of the city from its rooftop garden

Photo Credit: Neil Thompson/Wikimedia Commons

The pedestrianized Victoria Square is the beating heart of Birmingham and has eclectic sculptures

Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar

Colmore Row has some of the most popular bars in Birmingham

Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar

The Town Hall, built in 1834, is steps away from Victoria Square as is the Mailbox, a mall in an old post office

Photo Credit: Very Quiet/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

Birmingham is a beautiful city of contrasts that is reinventing itself

Photo Credit: GavinWarrins/Wikimedia Commons

