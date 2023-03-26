0 || 7
Take a boat ride down the canals to learn about Birmingham's links to the Industrial Revolution
Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Drink quirky craft cocktails and eat hearty pub lunches in the refurbished factory buildings
Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Visit the Black Country Living Museum and its recreated villages from the early 20th century
Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
The Library of Birmingham has an awe-inspiring view of the city from its rooftop garden
Photo Credit: Neil Thompson/Wikimedia Commons
The pedestrianized Victoria Square is the beating heart of Birmingham and has eclectic sculptures
Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Colmore Row has some of the most popular bars in Birmingham
Photo Credit: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
The Town Hall, built in 1834, is steps away from Victoria Square as is the Mailbox, a mall in an old post office
Photo Credit: Very Quiet/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons
Birmingham is a beautiful city of contrasts that is reinventing itself
Photo Credit: GavinWarrins/Wikimedia Commons