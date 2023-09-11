0 || 7
Swades (Netflix)
Mohan Bhargava is one of Khan’s most admirable heroes, leaving his prestigious job to make a difference
Published Sep 11, 2023
Asoka (Netflix)
Santosh Sivan’s visually sumptuous film is a unique historical epic, with Khan playing a sensual version of the eventually peace-loving emperor
1 || 7
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (Netflix)
A charming depiction of a loser in Hindi cinema that set Shah Rukh Khan apart from other actors
2 || 7
Chak De! India (Amazon Prime)
Shimit Amin’s inspirational drama about a disgraced hockey player was one of the first films where Khan played a Muslim protagonist
3 || 7
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Amazon Prime)
The longest-running Hindi film where Shah Rukh Khan spelt out a new kind of coolness to a newly liberalised generation
4 || 7
Darr (Amazon Prime)
Khan is both nightmarish and wistful as he stalks Juhi Chawla’s Kiran in this Yash Chopra thriller
5 || 7
Fan (Amazon Prime)
Khan eviscerated his own increasingly rabid fanbase, while exposing the hollowness of celebrities
6 || 7
Dil Se.. (Netflix)
A poetic Mani Ratnam romance with SRK at his most incendiary and most besotted
7 || 7