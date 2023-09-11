0 || 7

Swades (Netflix) Mohan Bhargava is one of Khan’s most admirable heroes, leaving his prestigious job to make a difference

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 11, 2023

Mint Lounge

Asoka (Netflix) Santosh Sivan’s visually sumptuous film is a unique historical epic, with Khan playing a sensual version of the eventually peace-loving emperor

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (Netflix) A charming depiction of a loser in Hindi cinema that set Shah Rukh Khan apart from other actors

Chak De! India (Amazon Prime) Shimit Amin’s inspirational drama about a disgraced hockey player was one of the first films where Khan played a Muslim protagonist

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Amazon Prime) The longest-running Hindi film where Shah Rukh Khan spelt out a new kind of coolness to a newly liberalised generation

Darr (Amazon Prime) Khan is both nightmarish and wistful as he stalks Juhi Chawla’s Kiran in this Yash Chopra thriller

Fan (Amazon Prime) Khan eviscerated his own increasingly rabid fanbase, while exposing the hollowness of celebrities

Dil Se.. (Netflix) A poetic Mani Ratnam romance with SRK at his most incendiary and most besotted

