0 || 7

A new study has found that walking 3,000 extra steps a day reduces blood pressure in older adults

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 08, 2023

Mint Lounge

Maintaining healthy blood pressure is essential to prevent heart attacks and strokes in older adults 

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Adding a relatively minimal amount of movement, about 3,000 extra steps per day, can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults

2 || 7

In the study, participants’ systolic and diastolic blood pressure decreased by an average of seven and four points after the intervention

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

The volume of physical activity is what’s really important, not the intensity

4 || 7

Over the years, several studies have found a myriad of benefits of walking

5 || 7

A moderate increase in daily walking, one of the easiest and most popular forms of physical activity, benefits people with hypertension 

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

A simple lifestyle change can have long-lasting health benefits

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here