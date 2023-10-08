0 || 7
A new study has found that walking 3,000 extra steps a day reduces blood pressure in older adults
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Maintaining healthy blood pressure is essential to prevent heart attacks and strokes in older adults
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Adding a relatively minimal amount of movement, about 3,000 extra steps per day, can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults
2 || 7
In the study, participants’ systolic and diastolic blood pressure decreased by an average of seven and four points after the intervention
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
The volume of physical activity is what’s really important, not the intensity
4 || 7
Over the years, several studies have found a myriad of benefits of walking
5 || 7
A moderate increase in daily walking, one of the easiest and most popular forms of physical activity, benefits people with hypertension
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
A simple lifestyle change can have long-lasting health benefits
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo