0 || 7
A new study has found that you need to walk just 4,000 steps everyday to stay fit. Is this true?
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 20, 2023
Mint Lounge
The study found that the optimal amount of walking for a healthy life is 3,967 steps a day
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
The gentlest form of exercise, walking daily is good for your physical and mental well-being
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
However, researchers also found that for every 500 additional steps over the minimum step-count, health benefits increase
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
So people don’t need to feel guilty for not being able to walk 10,000 steps every day
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
But, the knowledge that the more one walks every day, the less the chances for cardiovascular diseases is be a powerful incentive to be active
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Ultimately, the key takeaway from the study is that improving your health is literally a walk in the park
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Be sure to eat fresh nutritious meals and drink plenty of water as well
7 || 7