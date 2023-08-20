0 || 7

A new study has found that you need to walk just 4,000 steps everyday to stay fit. Is this true?

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 20, 2023

Mint Lounge

The study found that the optimal amount of walking for a healthy life is 3,967 steps a day

The gentlest form of exercise, walking daily is good for your physical and mental well-being

However, researchers also found that for every 500 additional steps over the minimum step-count, health benefits increase

So people don’t need to feel guilty for not being able to walk 10,000 steps every day

But, the knowledge that the more one walks every day, the less the chances for cardiovascular diseases is be a powerful incentive to be active

Ultimately, the key takeaway from the study is that improving your health is literally a walk in the park

Be sure to eat fresh nutritious meals and drink plenty of water as well

