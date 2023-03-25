0 || 7
Walking or running backwards has tremendous fitness gains though it may be hard to do at first
Photo Credit: iStock
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
It is difficult for the mind to accept such movement because bodies are built for mostly forward motion
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Walking backwards teaches your body new moves and distributes load across muscles
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
There are mental benefits as well, including putting senses into overdrive, improving vision and focus
3 || 7
The overarching advantage of backwards walking is to strengthen the back of the knees
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
In warm-ups before matches across sport, running backwards and side-to-side are always part of the drills
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Click here
Even 2-5 minutes of walking backwards is enough for those who are not professional sportspersons
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Backwards walking should be done outdoors or at home, and there is no need to risk imbalance and a fall
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo