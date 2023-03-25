0 || 7

Walking or running backwards has tremendous fitness gains though it may be hard to do at first

It is difficult for the mind to accept such movement because bodies are built for mostly forward motion

Walking backwards teaches your body new moves and distributes load across muscles

There are mental benefits as well, including putting senses into overdrive, improving vision and focus

The overarching advantage of backwards walking is to strengthen the back of the knees

In warm-ups before matches across sport, running backwards and side-to-side are always part of the drills

Even 2-5 minutes of walking backwards is enough for those who are not professional sportspersons

Backwards walking should be done outdoors or at home, and there is no need to risk imbalance and a fall

