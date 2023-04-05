0 || 7
The little town on Lake Geneva was home to iconic actor Charlie Chaplin for 25 years, and today, his presence remains as strong as ever
Photo Credit: Norbert Aepli/Wikimedia Commons
Vevey, on the eastern end of Lac Leman, or Lake Geneva, in Switzerland, has attracted creative people from around the world
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Nikolai Gogol, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Graham Greene, Victor Hugo, Friedrich Engels and Jean-Jacques Rousseau have all lived in Vevey
Photo Credit: Norbert Aepli/Wikimedia Commons
A walk down the Quai Perdonnet, close to the interactive food museum Alimentarium, is a great way to catch up with this history
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Surrounded by shrubs and flower beds is a bronze statue of Charlie Chaplin, evocative of his character in The Tramp
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
On Rue du Théâtre is a store that which sells Charlie’s Shoes, rich dark chocolate designed to resemble the shoes he wore in The Tramp
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Visit the bi-weekly market at Place du Marche, to enjoy the gentle smell of fresh fruits, vegetables, mushrooms
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Buy knick knacks such as the distinctive bowler hat and cane, as well as postcards and posters related to Chaplin
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi