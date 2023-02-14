0 || 7
A couple celebrates Valentine's Day near the Taj Mahal in Agra
Photo Credit: PTI
Roses on display at a florist's store in Louisville, Kentucky, US
Photo Credit: Reuters
A pair of wreathed hornbills at Thailand's Khao Yai National Park. Hornbills are a symbol of eternal love in Thailand
Photo Credit: Reuters
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day in the 16th century St. Patrick's Well of Orvieto, Italy
Photo Credit: Reuters
A cake store worker arranges cupcakes in London, UK
Photo Credit: Reuters
A woman sells heart-shaped balloons at a flower market in Manila, Philippines
Photo Credit: AP
A vendor selling roses in New Delhi
Photo Credit: AFP
A spotted seal plays with a heart-shaped ring at a park in Tokyo, Japan
Photo Credit: AFP