0 || 7

A couple celebrates Valentine's Day near the Taj Mahal in Agra

Photo Credit: PTI

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 14, 2023

Mint Lounge

Roses on display at a florist's store in Louisville, Kentucky, US

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

A pair of wreathed hornbills at Thailand's Khao Yai National Park. Hornbills are a symbol of eternal love in Thailand

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day in the 16th century St. Patrick's Well of Orvieto, Italy

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

A cake store worker arranges cupcakes in London, UK

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

A woman sells heart-shaped balloons at a flower market in Manila, Philippines

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

A vendor selling roses in New Delhi

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

A spotted seal plays with a heart-shaped ring at a park in Tokyo, Japan

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

