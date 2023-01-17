0 || 5

5 unique, immersive experiences in Australia

Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Australia

Walk in the Field of Light in Uluru

Enjoy a four-hour, gourmet Sounds of Silence dinner at Ayers Rock Resort

Take a cruise on Tasmania's Gordon River and breathe the world's cleanest air

Spend a night on the Great Barrier Reef with Reefsleep Experience

Do the Great Beach Drive, a 380 km adventure from Noosa to Hervey Bay

