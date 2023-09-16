0 || 7

Kana by Coffee Mechanics, Bengaluru Try the apple pie latte, cold brew orange coffee soda, and litchi coconut iced coffee

Melt Bake House, New Delhi It offers five blends and coffee bean varieties to sip

1 || 7

Bask by Coffee?, Chennai A state-of-the-art Italian Sanremo Opera coffee machine churns out foamy cappuccino

2 || 7

Affogato, Mumbai Try the yummy sea salt mocha, a spiced latte and an espresso hot chocolate

3 || 7

The Café Store, Kolkata Probably the only one in India to serve one Luwak (civet cat poop coffee) from Indonesia

4 || 7

Babka, Goa This Anjuna coffee shop is a must-visit for the perfect Americano this side of Italy

5 || 7

Curious Life Coffee Roasters, Jaipur Try the ca phe sau da or Vietnamese iced coffee and Vietnamese cold brew

6 || 7

Books n Brew, Chandigarh Don't  miss the desi dalgona doppelganger, pheti hui coffee

7 || 7
