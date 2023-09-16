0 || 7
Kana by Coffee Mechanics, Bengaluru
Try the apple pie latte, cold brew orange coffee soda, and litchi coconut iced coffee
Team Lounge
Published Sep 16, 2023
Melt Bake House, New Delhi
It offers five blends and coffee bean varieties to sip
Bask by Coffee?, Chennai
A state-of-the-art Italian Sanremo Opera coffee machine churns out foamy cappuccino
Affogato, Mumbai
Try the yummy sea salt mocha, a spiced latte and an espresso hot chocolate
The Café Store, Kolkata
Probably the only one in India to serve one Luwak (civet cat poop coffee) from Indonesia
Babka, Goa
This Anjuna coffee shop is a must-visit for the perfect Americano this side of Italy
Curious Life Coffee Roasters, Jaipur
Try the ca phe sau da or Vietnamese iced coffee and Vietnamese cold brew
Books n Brew, Chandigarh
Don't miss the desi dalgona doppelganger, pheti hui coffee
