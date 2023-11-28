0 || 7
There’s a whole underground world to explore in Budapest, from gaming to shopping to drinking
While the popular Pest side of the Danube river is flat, Buda is filled with interesting labyrinths and bunkers
1 || 7
The Pinball Museum or Flipper museum is a 400 sq.m space dedicated to 130 arcade games
2 || 7
Some basements are thrift stores, some restaurants and some are museums and pubs
3 || 7
There is also a Cave Church, with shrines calling for quiet reflection
4 || 7
Museums with delicately carved woodwork and artefacts are also housed in the underground caves
5 || 7
Visit the Szemlő-hegyi Caves, a natural treasure known for their unique limestone formations, over 40 million years old
6 || 7
On the surface, Budapest is vibrant but dig deeper, and there’s a different world to be explored
7 || 7