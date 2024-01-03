0 || 7

The Capitol building, where the US government has formulated law since 1800, is an impressive edifice

Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Sonia Nazareth

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 03, 2024

Mint Lounge

Enter the Capitol building and walk around the Old Supreme Court Chamber

1 || 7

The Library of Congress in Thomas Jefferson building is the world’s largest library with 32 million books

2 || 7

Don't miss the compelling 1865 fresco 'The Apotheosis of George Washington' in the Capitol building

3 || 7

The Washington Monument towers over the entire city

4 || 7

Be sure to visit the open-to-all White House Visitors’ Centre and hear Presidential anecdotes

5 || 7

Outside the Hirschhornin museum, in the sculpture garden is the whimsical Yayoi Kusama’s well-loved pumpkin

6 || 7

The city is laid out along gridded streets, peppered with elegant squares and ornamental circles

7 || 7
 Click here