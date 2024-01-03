0 || 7
The Capitol building, where the US government has formulated law since 1800, is an impressive edifice
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Sonia Nazareth
Published Jan 03, 2024
Enter the Capitol building and walk around the Old Supreme Court Chamber
The Library of Congress in Thomas Jefferson building is the world’s largest library with 32 million books
Don't miss the compelling 1865 fresco 'The Apotheosis of George Washington' in the Capitol building
The Washington Monument towers over the entire city
Be sure to visit the open-to-all White House Visitors’ Centre and hear Presidential anecdotes
Outside the Hirschhornin museum, in the sculpture garden is the whimsical Yayoi Kusama’s well-loved pumpkin
The city is laid out along gridded streets, peppered with elegant squares and ornamental circles
