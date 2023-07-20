0 || 7
Visit Arenal, a stunning dormant volcano, three hours north of the capital, San Jose
Hike past hanging bridges in the tropical rain forest of Mistico Park in the shadow of Arenal
Spot a sloth, the national symbol of Costa Rica, which has the slowest metabolism in the animal kingdom
Photo Credit: costarica.com
Travel to the 'cloud forest' of Monteverde and see the resplendent quetzal
Photograph the many tiny,
brilliantly coloured frogs
Go rafting on the Balsa river, which has rapids for beginners as well as advanced practitioners
Try the national dish, gallo pinto or rice and beans, served with guacamole, salsa and fried plantains
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
San Jose, the capital, has a vibrant music scene and many museums
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons