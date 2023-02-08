0 || 7
Take a walk through the streets of San Cristobal de Laguna, founded in the 15th century
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Published Feb 08, 2023
Admire the carved wooden doors in San Cristobal de Laguna
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Art and design are central to Santa Cruz, the shared capital of Spain’s Canary Islands
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Enjoy the traditional architecture
of Santa Cruz
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Travellers can trek up or ascend Mount Teide by cable car
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
The Teide National Park, spread over 180 sq. km, is Tenerife's second Unesco world heritage site
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Take a look at the sculptures overlooking the El Duque beach
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Lago Martianez is a saltwater pool in Puerto de la Cruz with ocean views
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge