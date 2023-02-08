0 || 7

Take a walk through the streets of San Cristobal de Laguna, founded in the 15th century 

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Admire the carved wooden doors in San Cristobal de Laguna

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Art and design are central to Santa Cruz, the shared capital of Spain’s Canary Islands

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Enjoy the traditional architecture of Santa Cruz

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Travellers can trek up or ascend Mount Teide by cable car

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

The Teide National Park, spread over 180 sq. km, is Tenerife's second Unesco world heritage site

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Take a look at the sculptures overlooking the El Duque beach

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Lago Martianez is a saltwater pool in Puerto de la Cruz with ocean views

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge