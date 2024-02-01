0 || 7
Here are three getaways in Himachal Pradesh where you can experience the cold freshness of snow
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Feb 01, 2024
Weather forecasts indicate snowfall in February in Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
Saroga Woods, Saroga village, near Thanedar, off Narkanda-Rampur Road
A charming homestay, sitting at 8000 feet, with two guestrooms and fabulous views
Sitara, Devata village, Old road to Rohtang La
Banjara Valley Retreat, Batseri village, near Sangla, Rampur-Rekong Peo road
Batseri is a village on the banks of the Baspa River and the retreat is located near the village
There are plenty of trails to explore too and these will certainly be peppered with snow
