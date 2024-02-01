0 || 7

Here are three getaways in Himachal Pradesh where you can experience the cold freshness of snow

Weather forecasts indicate snowfall in February in Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Saroga Woods, Saroga village, near Thanedar, off Narkanda-Rampur Road

A charming homestay, sitting at 8000 feet, with two guestrooms and fabulous views

Sitara, Devata village, Old road to Rohtang La

Banjara Valley Retreat, Batseri village, near Sangla, Rampur-Rekong Peo road

Batseri is a village on the banks of the Baspa River and the retreat is located near the village

There are plenty of trails to explore too and these will certainly be peppered with snow

