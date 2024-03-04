0 || 7
The 32-km Road to Heaven cuts through the Rann of Kutch lake, offering unmatched views of the lake and the endless salt beds
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cows and buffaloes wander against waves of dry sand in search of water. It’s dazzling—both for the stark scenery and the sun that sizzles and sparkles on the salt
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu
Take a camel ride through the dunes
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu
The sunset is a sight to behold; the sensation is of variation in bareness
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu
Dholavira is a trip back to 2500BCE, and tracing layers of the past
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu
Within the walled city are the remains of a fortified castle with a ceremonial ground, revealing a township that had robust trade and industry
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu
Of the tiered housing system, what remains are the chieftain’s bathing chamber, stairwells and water outflow systems
6 || 7
These are ruins but there is no ghostly chill of devastation. This was a thriving city with four generations
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Vayu Naidu