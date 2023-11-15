0 || 7
Lisbon is a colourful and lively city with a vibrant street life, a long history and delicious food
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Alfama is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Lisbon, renowned for its vintage charm is the place to listen to fado music
Photo Credit: Courtesy lisbonlisboaportugal.com
The traditional, red-roofed houses of Lisbon are set off by the deep blue waters of the Atlantic
Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho
The Belem Tower, originally a lighthouse and the last sight of home for sailors, is now a UNESCO World Heritage site
Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho
Trams are a popular mode of transport in Lisbon
Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho
Belem is known for the popular Pasteis de Belem Patisserie, famed for its tarts made from egg yolk, flour and cinnamon
Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho
Rua Nova do Carvalho or is a picturesque street is famed for its tapas eateries
Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho
Driving out of Lisbon’s Vasco da Gama bridge, leaves one with a feeling of saudade or longing
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons