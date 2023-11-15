0 || 7

Lisbon is a colourful and lively city with a vibrant street life, a long history and delicious food

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alfama is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Lisbon, renowned for its vintage charm is the place to listen to fado music

Photo Credit: Courtesy lisbonlisboaportugal.com

The traditional, red-roofed houses of Lisbon are set off by the deep blue waters of the Atlantic

Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho

The Belem Tower, originally a lighthouse and the last sight of home for sailors, is now a UNESCO World Heritage site

Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho

Trams are a popular mode of transport in Lisbon

Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho

Belem is known for the popular Pasteis de Belem Patisserie, famed for its tarts made from egg yolk, flour and cinnamon

Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho

Rua Nova do Carvalho or is a picturesque street is famed for its tapas eateries

Photo Credit: Stanley Carvalho

Driving out of Lisbon’s Vasco da Gama bridge, leaves one with a feeling of saudade or longing

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

