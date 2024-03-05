0 || 7
Kamakura, the former political capital of Japan, is an enchanting melange of history, spirituality and culture
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Published Mar 05, 2024
The Hase-dera temple is one of Kamakura’s three most important temples
Kamakura is a maze of narrow lanes with pretty houses sitting cheek by jowl with some 80 temples
There are hundreds of statues dedicated to Jizo, the delightful, baby-faced deity who is the protector of women, children and travellers
From the 12th to the 14th century, Kamakura was the reigning city of Japan, after which the power centre moved to Kyoto
The picturesque Hachiman-gu Shinto shrine, dating to the 11th century, is dedicated to the deity of martial arts
The Kotoku-in temple, home to the Great Buddha statue or Daibutsu, is one of the most recognisable Buddhist temples in Japan
At its height, the city was a bustling centre for not just politics but also culture, arts and religion
