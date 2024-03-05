0 || 7

Kamakura, the former political capital of Japan, is an enchanting melange of history, spirituality and culture

Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 05, 2024

Mint Lounge

The Hase-dera temple is one of Kamakura’s three most important temples

Kamakura is a maze of narrow lanes with pretty houses sitting cheek by jowl with some 80 temples

There are hundreds of statues dedicated to Jizo, the delightful, baby-faced deity who is the protector of women, children and travellers

From the 12th to the 14th century, Kamakura was the reigning city of Japan, after which the power centre moved to Kyoto

The picturesque Hachiman-gu Shinto shrine, dating to the 11th century, is dedicated to the deity of martial arts

The Kotoku-in temple, home to the Great Buddha statue or Daibutsu, is one of the most recognisable Buddhist temples in Japan

At its height, the city was a bustling centre for not just politics but also culture, arts and religion

