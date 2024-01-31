0 || 7
Denmark’s 8,700km-long coastline offers numerous opportunities for winter swimming
Copenhagen’s frosty beaches and harbour baths are ideal for a polar plunge
The Danes have been swimming in ice since the 19th century, when the first winter bathing establishment was opened in Copenhagen
As the days darken, it’s common to see locals head to frosty beaches and secluded harbour baths to get rid of winter blues by jumping into chilly waters
Winter runs from December to March. February is the coldest month—and the warmest is August, when temperatures touch 15 degrees C
Copenhagen has beautiful harbour baths, public swimming pools along the waterfront that are ideal for relaxing
Research shows that 'deliberate cold protocols' can improve glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity
Jumping into icy water has an unexpected side-effect: it can have you feeling warm and happy
