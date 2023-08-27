0 || 7
A hike in Germany's Luneburg Heath is calming and effortlessly induces mindfulness
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Spread over 1,075 sqkm, Luneburg Heath in Lower Saxony is the largest contiguous heathland in central Europe
Patches of lush green grass skirt the path beyond which are tall pine trees that tower into the sky
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Much of Luneburg Heath (Luneburger Heide) is shrouded in blissful silence
The best time to visit is between August and September, when it is carpeted in purple hues
To help visitors, a network of around 1,000 km of hiking trails, all of them well-marked, crisscross the heath
Stop for a a meal in Wilsede, an idyllic village only accessible on foot, and feast on dishes made from locally grown vegetables and buckwheat
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
The heath is has one of the largest juniper forests in Germany, from which gin is made
