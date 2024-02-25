0 || 7
Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a unique experience of navigating different climate zones, terrain and vegetation
Photo Credit: All photos by Sujoy Das
Mount Kilimanjaro at 5,895m is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, rising from the grasslands of Tanzania
There are seven approaches to the top, which take 5-9 days, each presenting its own level of difficulty
The colubus monkey (Gureza colobus) is found in the rainforest to the upper reaches of the montane forest
Giant groundels near the Barranco camp at an altitude of around 4,200m
Mushrooms cling to the bark of a dead tree in the rainforest
Forest fires in the dry season are always a danger
Dawn breaks over a sea of clouds on the final summit ridge of Mount Kilimanjaro
