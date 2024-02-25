0 || 7

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a unique experience of navigating different climate zones, terrain and vegetation

Photo Credit: All photos by Sujoy Das

Mount Kilimanjaro at 5,895m is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, rising from the grasslands of Tanzania

1 || 7

There are seven approaches to the top, which take 5-9 days, each presenting its own level of difficulty

2 || 7

The colubus monkey (Gureza colobus) is found in the rainforest to the upper reaches of the montane forest 

3 || 7

Giant groundels near the Barranco camp at an altitude of around 4,200m

4 || 7

Mushrooms cling to the bark of a dead tree in the rainforest

5 || 7

Forest fires in the dry season are always a danger

6 || 7

Dawn breaks over a sea of clouds on the final summit ridge of Mount Kilimanjaro

7 || 7
