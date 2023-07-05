0 || 7

The annual Boi Bumba folklore festival takes place in Brazil towards the end of June and the start of July

Photo Credit: AFP

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 05, 2023

Mint Lounge

It is performed by two competing sides, the Caprichoso in blue...

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

and the Garantido in red with hundreds of performers taking part

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Boi Bumba means bull dance and the main story of the three-nights-long performance revolves around the tale of a resurrected ox

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Boi Bumba is considered the biggest outdoor opera and is attended by thousands of people

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

The themes, costumes and songs draw from the traditions of communities that have lived historically along the Amazon River

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

It is held in Bumbodromo in Parintins, an island on the Amazon river about 370km east of Manaus in northern Brazil

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

This is Brazil's second most important festival after Rio de Janeiro’s carnival

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

 Click here