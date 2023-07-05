0 || 7
The annual Boi Bumba folklore festival takes place in Brazil towards the end of June and the start of July
Photo Credit: AFP
It is performed by two competing sides, the Caprichoso in blue...
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
and the Garantido in red with hundreds of performers taking part
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Boi Bumba means bull dance and the main story of the three-nights-long performance revolves around the tale of a resurrected ox
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Boi Bumba is considered the biggest outdoor opera and is attended by thousands of people
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
The themes, costumes and songs draw from the traditions of communities that have lived historically along the Amazon River
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
It is held in Bumbodromo in Parintins, an island on the Amazon river about 370km east of Manaus in northern Brazil
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
This is Brazil's second most important festival after Rio de Janeiro’s carnival
7 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP