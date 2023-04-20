0 || 7
Located by the sea in southern Bali, the Uluwatu temple is a great place to watch the traditional kecak dance
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 20, 2023
Mint Lounge
Uluwatu is home to the Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple, which stands at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the Indian Ocean
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
It is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements going back to the 11th century
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
The famous Balinese kecak dance is performed mostly by men and relates tales from the Ramayana
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
The men form tight concentric circles around a lamp and make clucking sounds to accompany the dancers
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Using flowing hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, they depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
The temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours is a sight to behold
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi