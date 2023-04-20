0 || 7

Located by the sea in southern Bali, the Uluwatu temple is a great place to watch the traditional kecak dance

Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 20, 2023

Mint Lounge

Uluwatu is home to the Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple, which stands at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the Indian Ocean

The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism

It is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements going back to the 11th century

The famous Balinese kecak dance is performed mostly by men and relates tales from the Ramayana

The men form tight concentric circles around a lamp and make clucking sounds to accompany the dancers

Using flowing hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, they depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman

The temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours is a sight to behold

