Sheki in Azerbaijan is best known for its intricate glass art of shebeke
Published Nov 13, 2023
Master Shebeke craftsman Tofig Rasulov conducts masterclasses to introduce tourists to the art of Shebeke making
This intricate craft has thousands of tiny pieces of glass held together in a wooden lattice without glue or a single nail, to form a painstakingly composed mosaic
The main hall of the Shekikhanov’s house is decorated elaborately with art and murals
Wall paintings illustrate poems like 'Layla and Majnun' of the 12th century poet, Nizami Ganjavi
The Khan Mosque complex has a fascinating museum that highlights aspects of the Sheki Khanate history
Walk along the mountain trails and admire the red-roofs of the old city
The cobbled streets are lined with centuries-old merchant houses
