In the port city of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, age-old traditions rub shoulders with hyper-modernity

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

Published Aug 06, 2023

Highland Park, an elevated promenade offers sweeping views of the city

The Old Town or Icheri Sheher, the 12th century medieval centre, is best explored on foot

Start at the palace complex of the Shirvanshah, a masterpiece of medieval Islamic architecture

Built between the 12th and 15th centuries, the palace complex is a labyrinth of courtyards, mosques, hamams and mausoleums

Completed in 2012, the monumental Flame Towers are a nod to the city's nickname, Land of Fire

Visit the Museum of Miniature Books and see all the tiny books on display

Bordered by the Caspian Sea and once a port on the Silk Route, Baku has varied influences

