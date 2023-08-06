0 || 7
In the port city of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, age-old traditions rub shoulders with hyper-modernity
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 06, 2023
Mint Lounge
Highland Park, an elevated promenade offers sweeping views of the city
1 || 7
The Old Town or Icheri Sheher, the 12th century medieval centre, is best explored on foot
2 || 7
Start at the palace complex of the Shirvanshah, a masterpiece of medieval Islamic architecture
3 || 7
Built between the 12th and 15th centuries, the palace complex is a labyrinth of courtyards, mosques, hamams and mausoleums
4 || 7
Completed in 2012, the monumental Flame Towers are a nod to the city's nickname, Land of Fire
5 || 7
Click here
Visit the Museum of Miniature Books and see all the tiny books on display
6 || 7
Click here
Bordered by the Caspian Sea and once a port on the Silk Route, Baku has varied influences
7 || 7