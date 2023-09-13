0 || 7
The Great Barrier Reef is coastal Queensland’s natural wonder
Sep 13, 2023
Snorkeling is one of the best ways to explore the Great Barrier Reef
The ‘wet tropics’ of northern coastal Queensland is a biodiversity and cultural hotspot
There is much to see and do here, including taking in the natural wonders of the Daintree Rainforest
Learn about the reefs, the major corals and animals, and, most importantly, the Great Barrier Reef’s sophisticated citizen science initiative
Learn about the Aboriginal Kuku Yalanji people with Walkabout Adventures
Float down the Mossman River, through the dense rainforest
Check out Silky Oaks Lodge, a luxury eco lodge tucked away in the rainforest
