Many of Agatha Christie's novels were set in quaint English villages but her characters travelled the world too
Team Lounge
Published Sep 15, 2023
Mint Lounge
The International Agatha Christie Festival, held every September in the UK, celebrates her life and legacy in her birthplace, Torquay
Visit her home, Greenway, where she set her books, 'Five Little Pigs', 'Dead Man’s Folly', and 'Ordeal by Innocence'
Christie loved Torquay, known as the English Riviera, but was also an avid traveller and visited Africa, North America, Asia and Australia
Don't miss the Princess Gardens, which find mention in 'The ABC Murders'
Christie travelled extensively with her husband Max Mallowan, and his archaeological digs inspired books such as 'Appointment with Death'
The original Orient Express no longer runs but you can travel a truncated route on the Venice Simplon Orient Express
So pack a copy of Agatha Christie's mysteries and set out on adventures of your own
