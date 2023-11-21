0 || 7
Tucked in the south west corner of France, the Pyrénées-Atlantiques region is perfect for a peaceful break
Photo Credit: Courtesy Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Nov 21, 2023
The picture postcard villages in the region are achingly beautiful under deep blue skies with snow drifts in the distance
Take a long lunch at one of the region's many cafes with beautiful views of the mountains
Drive to the Cirque de Troumouse, an amphitheatre-like formation of mountains
Visit the square of the Saint-Jean-de-Luz by the Atlantic, hang out in the cafes and watch the world go by
Stop at the Cafe la Chaumiere for a coffee and a snack after the walk through the Cirque de Gavernie
Enjoy the region's speciality, chilled vintage Jurançon wine, at Café La Munia and Hotel
Trekking on these trails is an unforgettable experience
