0 || 7
In Bhutan, every tourist feels the draw of the inherent Bhutanese trait of compassion
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Narayan Ramachandran
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
Stupas line the roadsides, kindness is a way of life, and it is easy to blend the natural with the supernatural
1 || 7
Cross the Mo Chu river by walking across a suspension bridge festooned with prayer flags
2 || 7
This fabled Land of the Thunder Dragon (Druk Yul in the Dzongkha language) is known for its beauty
3 || 7
Don't miss trekking to Paro’s Taktsang Monastery or Tiger’s Nest, easily Bhutan’s most photographed spot
4 || 7
Stunningly picturesque, it clings to a rocky cliff face, 3000 metres above sea level
5 || 7
Bhutan ranks high on the world happiness scale, and people value collective happiness over individual happiness
6 || 7
Click here
Bhutan has chosen to protect its forests and culture, and cultivate a kinder and more mindful society
7 || 7