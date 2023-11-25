0 || 7

In Bhutan, every tourist feels the draw of the inherent Bhutanese trait of compassion

Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Narayan Ramachandran

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 25, 2023

Mint Lounge

Stupas line the roadsides, kindness is a way of life, and it is easy to blend the natural with the supernatural

Cross the Mo Chu river by walking across a suspension bridge festooned with prayer flags 

This fabled Land of the Thunder Dragon (Druk Yul in the Dzongkha language) is known for its beauty

Don't miss trekking to Paro’s Taktsang Monastery or Tiger’s Nest, easily Bhutan’s most photographed spot

Stunningly picturesque, it clings to a rocky cliff face, 3000 metres above sea level

Bhutan ranks high on the world happiness scale, and people value collective happiness over individual happiness

Bhutan has chosen to protect its forests and culture, and cultivate a kinder and more mindful society

