Toyota Hilux is a silent and smooth vehicle, with a commanding stance, made for comfortable long drives
Published Jun 03, 2023
This is a car that can be shot at, dunked into water, tumbled down a rocky hillside and will still keep going
The Hilux sits on the same chassis as the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta, but has been beefed up for the Hilux to make it tougher
The power comes from a 2.8-litre turbo diesel mill that doles out 500NM of torque
It soaks up all irregularities with aplomb, only bouncing a bit over really broken bits of road
The dual zone air-conditioning quickly cools the cab and the electric seat controls makes it easy to find an optimal driving position
This is the kind of car you’d buy to go on an adventure and also a car that would make an adventurer of you
The Hilux is a handsome car, especially dressed in red. The chrome accents complement its looks
