Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (in theatres)
Tom Cruise takes on a rogue AI
Photo Credit: Image via AP
Wimbledon Women's Singles Finals (Saturday)
Ons Jabuer will face Markéta Vondroušová on Centre Court
Photo Credit: Reuters
Kohrra (Netflix)
Two police officials investigate the murder of an NRI days in Punjab
Wimbledon Men's Singles Finals (Sunday)
NOvak Djokovic will be aiming for his eighth title at The Championships
Photo Credit: Reuters
All that Breathes (JioCinema)
Shaunak Sen’s Cannes- and Sundance-awarded documentary about two brothers who tend to injured kites in their Delhi home
Gold Brick (Netflix)
A French comedy about childhood friends taking on a corporation
The Afterparty Season 2 (Apple TV+)
The zany murder mystery returns
Wham! (Netflix)
Archival footage and interviews narrate the Wham! journey
