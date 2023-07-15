0 || 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (in theatres) Tom Cruise takes on a rogue AI

Photo Credit: Image via AP

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 15, 2023

Mint Lounge

Wimbledon Women's Singles Finals (Saturday) Ons Jabuer will face Markéta Vondroušová on Centre Court



Photo Credit: Reuters

Kohrra (Netflix) Two police officials investigate the murder of an NRI days in Punjab



Wimbledon Men's Singles Finals (Sunday) NOvak Djokovic will be aiming for his eighth title at The Championships



Photo Credit: Reuters

All that Breathes (JioCinema) Shaunak Sen’s Cannes- and Sundance-awarded documentary about two brothers who tend to injured kites in their Delhi home 



Gold Brick (Netflix) A French comedy about childhood friends taking on a corporation



The Afterparty Season 2 (Apple TV+) The zany murder mystery returns



Wham! (Netflix) Archival footage and interviews narrate the Wham! journey


