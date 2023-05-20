0 || 7
Carbon-plated shoes can add speed and stability to your runs, especially over long distances
The benefits are noticeable if you are doing long distance or aggressively chasing a time target for a shorter distance
Adizero Adios Pro 3.0: Has increased stability and the soles have a slight tilt which aid in running
A do-it-all shoe is perfect for everything from running and gymming to meeting friends for coffee, and some carbon-plated shoes can be this go-to shoe
Puma Deviate Nitro 2: A great buy for runners who want to train in carbon-plated shoes and do 21 km or more
Metaspeed Edge+: Known for speed racing, it has great cushioning, bounce and is lightweight
The carbon plating in the shoes adds speed and you can target your personal best easily
So lace up your new carbon-plated shoes and hit the ground
