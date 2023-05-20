0 || 7

Carbon-plated shoes can add speed and stability to your runs, especially over long distances

Published May 20, 2023

The benefits are noticeable if you are doing long distance or aggressively chasing a time target for a shorter distance

Adizero Adios Pro 3.0: Has increased stability and the soles have a slight tilt which aid in running

A do-it-all shoe is perfect for everything from running and gymming to meeting friends for coffee, and some carbon-plated shoes can be this go-to shoe

Puma Deviate Nitro 2: A great buy for runners who want to train in carbon-plated shoes and do 21 km or more

Metaspeed Edge+: Known for speed racing, it has great cushioning, bounce and is lightweight

The carbon plating in the shoes adds speed and you can target your personal best easily 

So lace up your new carbon-plated shoes and hit the ground

